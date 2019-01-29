NEW ORLEANS — An operation spearheaded by the NOPD and other state and national law enforcement agencies rounded up 45 wanted suspects for a variety of alleged crimes including five people facing murder counts and eight others facing armed robbery counts.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the operation was called “Operation 2019, new year, clean sweep.”

RELATED: BAIL OUT: First offenders left behind while some career criminals get out of jail free

Along with the NOPD, other participants in the sweep included: US Marshal Task Force, Louisiana Probation & Parole, HANO, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and EMS.

There was a significant drop in murders in 2018 over the previous year and that trend has continued, so far, into January with a count of nine killings so far this month against a total of 17 last January.

RELATED: 5 prior felony convictions - bailed out twice by group organized by a top assistant to Cantrell

“We are making progress,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson said that suspects in violent crimes were targeted and the operation took place at “various locations” around New Orleans.