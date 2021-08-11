NOPD searching for missing mother and daughter

Police say the pair was last seen by the woman's boyfriend on August 7.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a mother and daughter who were last seen over the weekend.

Monica Spurlock, 24, and Railynn Arnaud, 4, (both pictured above) were reported as missing on August 9. Spurlock's boyfriend said he had last seen them on Saturday.

Since then, he reportedly has not seen or heard from the mother or daughter.

Spurlock is described as standing 5’6” tall and weighing 143 pounds. Spurlock has black hair and brown eyes. Arnaud also has black hair and brown eyes.