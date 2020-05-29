NOPD Supt. Ferguson: Be willing to tell fellow officer 'That's enough' if they go too far

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that looking out for fellow officers doesn't mean covering for them if they are wrong.

NEW ORLEANS — In the wake of the death of George Floyd, killed by a police officer in Minnesota and the ensuing protests in that city and around the country, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has sent a memo to his officers saying that looking out for fellow officers does not mean covering up for them if they do something wrong.

"What is happening in Minneapolis right now should be a prime example. The actions of one officer led to the tragic, unnecessary loss of a man's life. Since then, four officers have lost their jobs and will likely be the subject of criminal investigations, the entire department is under scrutiny, the City will be sued and the law enforcement profession in American is again being called into question."

Floyd died while being knelt on by officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday in connection with the death.

Ferguson said that fellow officers need to make sure that other officers don't cross the line.