Norman Francis thanks New Orleans for street-naming honor

The name change takes effect in January.

NEW ORLEANS — The former president of a historically black university in New Orleans is thanking city officials for naming a street that runs by the university after him.

Former Xavier University of Louisiana President Norman Francis issued his statement Friday.

A day earlier, the New Orleans City Council voted unanimously to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parkway — named for the president of the Confederacy — to Norman C. Francis Parkway.

