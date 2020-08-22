x
Norman Francis thanks New Orleans for street-naming honor

The name change takes effect in January.
Credit: AP
Xavier President Norman Francis poses for a photograph at the the university in New Orleans, La., Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2008. Francis is celebrating 40 years as president of the prestigious predominately black university.(AP Photo/Bill Haber)

NEW ORLEANS — The former president of a historically black university in New Orleans is thanking city officials for naming a street that runs by the university after him.

Former Xavier University of Louisiana President Norman Francis issued his statement Friday.

 A day earlier, the New Orleans City Council voted unanimously to change the name of Jefferson Davis Parkway — named for the president of the Confederacy — to Norman C. Francis Parkway. 

The name change takes effect in January. 

