Sheriff Susan Hutson's communications director terminated

A draft opinion from the Louisiana Ethics Board said Timothy David Ray can not contract with the Sheriff's Office while his mother is employed by OPSO.

NEW ORLEANS — Another member of Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson's team is gone.

Communications Director Timothy David Ray has been terminated, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.

“In an effort to continually operate with the highest ethical standards, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office self-reported and requested an opinion from the Louisiana Ethics Board about contracted communications services provided by Timothy David Ray," a statement from Sheriff Hutson said.

“In its draft opinion, the Ethics Board concluded that Timothy David Ray is prohibited from contracting or subcontracting with the Sheriff’s Office, while his mother, Senior Advisor Deborah Chapman, is employed by OPSO."

Ray's final day was Aug. 31.

"I am grateful for the services Timothy did provide us starting with my campaign and as my team and I transitioned into our leadership roles here at the Sheriff’s Office," Hutson said.

By all accounts, Sheriff Hutson has gotten off to a rocky start since her trail-blazing inauguration on May 2 as Louisiana’s first African-American female sheriff. In her first four months, Hutson has been rocked by an inmate death during a fight, a suicide, at least five stabbings, and the inmate take-over of a tier for nearly three days before state prison officials came in to restore order.