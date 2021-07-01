Customers threaten to boycott Rouses after retired owner seen at Trump rally at Nation's Capitol

"Certainly, I would not spend a penny with any business that supported an insurrection against the United States government..."

NEW ORLEANS — There are growing calls to boycott Rouses supermarkets.

This comes after a picture emerged on social media appearing to show retired owner Donald Rouse Sr. at the D.C. protest.

We met Fannie Brumfield as she was about to make groceries at the Rouses on Veterans Boulevard. We explained the controversy surrounding the picture that appears to show Donald Rouse Sr. at the nation’s capitol on the day rioters stormed it.

“I don’t know him from anyone else. I didn’t know he was really there but now that you tell me he was really there, I think I’ll get back into my car,” Brumfield said.

With that, she drove off.

In a Facebook post, reportedly by the former director of human resources of Rouses, he claimed he and Rouse Sr. were with quote “millions of patriots."

That original post seemingly vanished from Facebook, but the picture and posts about it are bouncing around social media.

The Krewe of Red Beans, which has bought more than $120,000 worth of groceries from Rouses through its Feed the Second Line charity, is cutting ties with the Louisiana based supermarket chain.

“Certainly, I would not spend a penny with any business that supported an insurrection against the United States government or any business that supports racism or division,” said Devin De Wulf, founder the Krewe of Red Beans.

Donald Rouse Sr. issued a statement this Thursday afternoon confirming he was at the rally for President Trump. Rouse Sr. claimed he left before the riot broke out.

He condemned the violence and destruction adding “Though I am no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of Rouses, that’s my family’s name on the building and my actions reflect on my family, Rouses and this community I love so dearly."

According to the company, Rouses employs more than 7,000 people in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. On Twitter, there is support for Donald Rouse Senior’s right to political expression. One user urged people boycotting to think of the many locals Rouses employs. Critics would say, perhaps Donald Rouse Senior should’ve considered those workers too.

The full statement from Donald Rouse Senior:

I attended the rally yesterday as a supporter of the president and to be in our nation’s capital at the close of his presidency. I left before the violence began and was shocked and saddened to see it unfold on TV. I condemn the actions of those who unlawfully entered and damaged our hallowed institutions and threatened our public servants. Violence and destruction do not represent our country’s values, or the values of Rouses.

Though I am no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of Rouses, that’s my family’s name on the building and my actions reflect on my family, Rouses and this community I love so dearly. I’m horrified by the violence and destruction we saw yesterday and the pain it has caused so many. Our country desperately needs to come together to heal, and I will do everything I can to be a part of that process. - Donald Rouse, Sr.

