SWBNO issues Boil Advisory for section of Algiers

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans issued a boil water advisory for the Lower Coast of Algiers east of the Intercoastal Canal Bridge on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the Lower Coast of Algiers east of the Intercoastal Canal Bridge on Friday.

According to the SWBNO, a water main break within the English Turn subdivision has caused pressure to fall below 20 pounds per square inch.

Water pressure has been restored, but an advisory is in place until further notified.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

Residents who are experiencing low or no water pressure should always call 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837) and choose your language option (1 for English) and press 1 for Emergencies.