Texting while driving in a school zone in New Orleans is now a $500 fine

NEW ORLEANS — Speed isn't the only thing to pay attention to when driving through school zones in Louisiana.

You should also put down any devices because school zones are considered "Hands-Free Zones."

The state law making it illegal to use devices in school zones is nothing new, but law enforcement officers say the fines have increased over the years.

Daniel Seuzeneau with Slidell Police Department is reminding drivers about the law now that school is back in session.

“Your first offense while texting while driving or being on any type of device is a $500 fine. That’s pretty hefty. If you do it again, your second offense is a $1000 fine with a 60-day suspension of your driver's license," Seuzeneau said.

Seuzeneau said Slidell traffic officers have been paying close attention to school zones since class started recently.

“We try to be very friendly the first week or so of school to remind people. Look our goal is not to hammer people with citations, that is absolutely not our goal. Our goal is to make sure people are safe.”

In the pickup line at St. Tammany Junior High, an aunt of a student there thought the fines were a good thing.

“I think that’s great actually because people need to get off their phones while they’re driving anyways," Brittney Mendez said.

Mendez said she connects her phone to her car so that she can be hands-free.

“If your hands are doing anything other than being on the steering wheel while driving through a school zone," Seuzeneau said, "That’s a problem.”