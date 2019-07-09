NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University says a record 25,221 donors gave more than $130 million for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Tulane says the number of donors was unprecedented and the amount raised was second only to last year's $150 million.

This fiscal year's fundraising totals pushed Tulane past the billion-dollar mark in a fundraising effort titled: "Only the Audacious: The campaign for an ever bolder Tulane."

The university says it has currently raised $1.04 billion toward its goal of $1.3 billion

Increasing scholarship funding in order to make a Tulane education available to any qualified student regardless of their economic background is a major priority of the campaign. The release says 228 endowed and current-use scholarships and fellowships have been created since the launch of the campaign in December 2017.

