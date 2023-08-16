Warren Easton banned from state football playoffs

The LHSAA also suspended two coaches from Phillips’ staff for a full year and fined the school $5,000.

NEW ORLEANS — One of the best high school football programs in New Orleans already knows they won't be playing in the postseason this year.

Warren Easton head coach Jerry Phillips told our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that Warren Easton was ruled ineligible by the LHSAA for the state football playoffs amid allegations related to recruiting.

The LHSAA also suspended two coaches from Phillips’ staff for a full year and fined the school $5,000.

“We appealed it, and they denied our appeal so damn fast we probably shouldn’t have appealed it,” Phillips said to NOLA.com. “We don’t know what information they have on us. They didn’t tell us anything either.”

The Eagles will still play a full regular season schedule. Their season kicks off on Sept. 1 at Ruston.