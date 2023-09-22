Parents frustrated after G.W. Carver cancels 2023 football season

The program was suspended because of an eligibility violation during the teams’ first game against St. Amant.

NEW ORLEANS — The G.W. Carver football team will not gear up again this season.

The Louisiana State High School Athletic Association cancelled the Rams' season, according to a statement posted to the school’s website. The LHSAA confirmed the cancellation to WWLTV Friday.

Both LHSAA and Carver’s statement, say the program was suspended because of an eligibility violation during the team's first game against St. Amant. Both statements say at the time of the game, Carver was already on probation for infractions stemming from last school year.

Now, parents like Garland Williams are frustrated for their kids.

“They’re heartbroken,” Williams said. “We fumbled, we fumbled the ball on that.”

Williams has two sons on the team, a 10th-grader, who Williams says was excited for the year, and a senior who he said wanted to go out with a bang after an injury last year.

“He was leaving everything on the football field so he can get noticed and get seen and possibly get a scholarship or just attend a college he could walk on.”

Williams also has a daughter who’s on the cheer team. Williams says she, as well as the rest of the school are affected by this decision.

Th decision comes after WWLTV first reported a coach is on leave over allegations he got physical with a player. Parents told us that incident was already affecting the kids.

According to the school’s website, the LHSAA did say waivers will be granted for individual players who may want to play at another school, but Williams wants to make sure he’s making the best decision for his kids.

“You transfer right now you’re going to a new school you don’t have any friends, nobody knows you, you’re only there for a few more months then you’re off to college,” Williams said. “Is it wise to go transfer to another school for football? I don’t know.”

According to Carver’s website, several coaches will be suspended for 12 months because of this violation. The school says they still want to honor football players, co-curricular performers and their homecoming court. They’re working on how to do so.