Local News

Christmas events in the New Orleans area from December 3rd to December 5th

List of weekend holiday events from December 3rd- December 5th

Jefferson Parish

Come celebrate the magic of the season in Jefferson Parish! Millions of light dazzle the night sky will delight adults...

Posted by Lafreniere Park on Monday, November 29, 2021

Don't miss a little slice of the North Pole at Bayou Metairie Park this Saturday! It's sure to be a great time for the whole family.

Posted by Jennifer Van Vrancken Council District 5 on Thursday, December 2, 2021

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy our Gretna Christmas Celebration! There is plenty going on all month long leading...

Posted by City of Gretna, Louisiana on Thursday, December 2, 2021

THIS JUST IN! Santa sent us a SELFIE! 🎅 Can you believe it? He is in his mailroom sorting all the cards and letters he...

Posted by Old Metairie Garden Club on Monday, November 22, 2021

Lafourche Parish

Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., hopes to see everyone on the route this coming weekend for the annual Christmas parade!🎄

Posted by Thibodaux City Marshal's Office on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Orleans Parish

🎥 Join us this Friday, Dec 3rd at 6:30pm on Spanish Plaza for our first movie of the series, The Polar Express! We’ll...

Posted by The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Thanks for the coverage WWLTV! We're thrilled to be paying tribute to Louisiana's bonfire tradition and shining a...

Posted by Algiers Economic Development Foundation - AEDF on Monday, November 29, 2021

City Park’s largest fundraiser, Celebration in the Oaks presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, is the New...

Posted by New Orleans City Park on Thursday, October 7, 2021

St. Bernard Parish

Join us tomorrow evening for #Christmas at the Complex. We'll have live performances by local school groups and the lighting of the Christmas tree!

Posted by St. Bernard Parish Government on Thursday, December 2, 2021
Los Isleños Heritage & Cultural Society
Posted by Driskell's Original BBQ on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

St. Tammany Parish

THIS SATURDAY - SANTA CLAUS COMING TO TOWN!

Posted by City of Covington - Office of Cultural Arts & Events on Monday, November 29, 2021
Posted by Merry Madisonville on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tangipahoa Parish

Posted by Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Washington Parish

We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our community partners who have signed on to help us! First! Let's...

Posted by Bogalusa Parks, Recreation,and Culture on Friday, November 5, 2021
Posted by Washington Parish Government on Thursday, December 2, 2021
Posted by Village of Angie, City Hall on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Harrison County

Happy Holidays to everyone! We look forward to gathering with you all this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Our team is working...

Posted by Christmas on the Water Biloxi Mississippi on Monday, November 30, 2020

