Local News Christmas events in the New Orleans area from December 3rd to December 5th List of weekend holiday events from December 3rd- December 5th Jefferson Parish Come celebrate the magic of the season in Jefferson Parish! Millions of light dazzle the night sky will delight adults...Posted by Lafreniere Park on Monday, November 29, 2021 Don't miss a little slice of the North Pole at Bayou Metairie Park this Saturday! It's sure to be a great time for the whole family.Posted by Jennifer Van Vrancken Council District 5 on Thursday, December 2, 2021 Everyone is invited to come and enjoy our Gretna Christmas Celebration! There is plenty going on all month long leading...Posted by City of Gretna, Louisiana on Thursday, December 2, 2021 THIS JUST IN! Santa sent us a SELFIE! 🎅 Can you believe it? He is in his mailroom sorting all the cards and letters he...Posted by Old Metairie Garden Club on Monday, November 22, 2021 Lafourche Parish Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., hopes to see everyone on the route this coming weekend for the annual Christmas parade!🎄Posted by Thibodaux City Marshal's Office on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Orleans Parish 🎥 Join us this Friday, Dec 3rd at 6:30pm on Spanish Plaza for our first movie of the series, The Polar Express! We’ll...Posted by The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Thanks for the coverage WWLTV! We're thrilled to be paying tribute to Louisiana's bonfire tradition and shining a...Posted by Algiers Economic Development Foundation - AEDF on Monday, November 29, 2021 City Park’s largest fundraiser, Celebration in the Oaks presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, is the New...Posted by New Orleans City Park on Thursday, October 7, 2021 St. Bernard Parish Join us tomorrow evening for #Christmas at the Complex. We'll have live performances by local school groups and the lighting of the Christmas tree!Posted by St. Bernard Parish Government on Thursday, December 2, 2021 Los Isleños Heritage & Cultural Society Posted by Driskell's Original BBQ on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 St. Tammany Parish THIS SATURDAY - SANTA CLAUS COMING TO TOWN!Posted by City of Covington - Office of Cultural Arts & Events on Monday, November 29, 2021 Posted by Merry Madisonville on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Tangipahoa Parish Posted by Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Washington Parish We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our community partners who have signed on to help us! First! Let's...Posted by Bogalusa Parks, Recreation,and Culture on Friday, November 5, 2021 Posted by Washington Parish Government on Thursday, December 2, 2021 Posted by Village of Angie, City Hall on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Harrison County Happy Holidays to everyone! We look forward to gathering with you all this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Our team is working...Posted by Christmas on the Water Biloxi Mississippi on Monday, November 30, 2020