Plaquemines residents urged to conserve water

The Belle Chasse water plant can produce around 7 million gallons a day. Last week, around 6.5 million gallons were used each day, Hinkley said.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — Plaquemines Parish President Keith Hinkley said the entire parish is now facing water issues.

“There’s not a day that hasn’t gone by in the last 30-40 days that you don’t talk water," Hinkley said.

On Monday, Plaquemines Parish sent an urgent plea to all residents to conserve water due to drought and increased demand.

“We’re asking the community, especially the Belle Chasse community to start conserving water, you know maybe cut back on the refilling of the swimming pool and watering the lawns," Hinkley said.

“It’s very critical because if water pressures get down too low, we get into a critical situation of first and foremost would be fire. Should we have a fire at anyone’s house or anything," Hinkley said.

Belle Chasse resident, James Comeaux, said he's listening to the officials.

“Holding back on watering my pool and we’re just trying to take short showers instead of running full baths," Comeaux said.

Meanwhile, some residents expressed their frustrations on Facebook when the conservation notice was posted. The commenters called on industrial businesses to do their part.

“They’re the ones that use the most water. So that’s one of the first asks, and they’re working with us," Hinkley said.

Other residents were upset that their bills have increased while the issues continue.

“This morning I see a $100 bill and I’m surprised. Why $100? Normally I have bills between $25-$35 maximum," Belle Chasse resident, Jared Hussain, said.

On Tuesday, the parish issued a boil water advisory for Civic Drive in Port Sulphur to Fort Jackson due to a water main break that caused a drop in water pressure.

The drop in pressure is something residents across the parish are noticing.

“Pressure has been a problem probably I think, more or less, the last month and a half," Comeaux said.

Not to mention, residents below the Empire Bridge have been under a drinking water advisory since June. That advisory is caused by a saltwater wedge inching its way up the Mississippi River.

Hinkley said the parish hopes to have a booster station pushing water into the Port Sulphur water plant by the end of the week. They are currently awaiting test results to confirm there are adequate chlorine levels in the water.