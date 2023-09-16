Plaquemines Parish issues 'boil advisory' due to water main break

BELLE CHASSE, La. — Plaquemines Parish officials announced on social media that a boil water advisory would be in effect once pressure has been restored following Inframark's repair of a main water line break near Braithwaite Park on Saturday.
The advisory will be in place for the entire Dalcour Water System from Braithwaite to the Phoenix split, and will remain in place until further notice.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.