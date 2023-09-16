x
Plaquemines

Plaquemines Parish issues 'boil advisory' due to water main break

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Dalcour Water System following Inframark's repair of a main water line break near Braithwaite Park on Saturday.
BELLE CHASSE, La. — Plaquemines Parish officials announced on social media that a boil water advisory would be in effect once pressure has been restored following Inframark's repair of a main water line break near Braithwaite Park on Saturday.

The advisory will be in place for the entire Dalcour Water System from Braithwaite to the Phoenix split, and will remain in place until further notice.

