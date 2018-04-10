A Baton Rouge woman whose body was pulled from Lake Pontchartrain in August died of accidental drowning, the Orleans Parish coroner’s office said Thursday.

Sadie Thibodeaux, 31, was last seen Aug. 5 when she went sailing with a friend.

Hours later, that friend would later tell investigators, Thibodeaux went missing after the two decided to go for a swim in the lake.

The New Orleans Police Department on Thursday said it did not suspect foul play in Thibodeaux’s death.

Thibodeaux’s body was found two days later floating in the lake, a few hundred yards away from Lakefront Airport.

Thibodeaux was from Baton Rouge and most recently worked at a law firm and was also a fitness instructor in the capital city.

