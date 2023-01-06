Rampart streetcar still out of service

The line went down as a result of the Hard Rock collapse.

NEW ORLEANS — For about three years residents and tourists could get down Rampart from Canal to Elysian Fields using the streetcar. Now, newer businesses on Rampart haven’t been able to take full advantage of their location.

“There were people that would, just because they could get on a streetcar they would,” Fatima Mbodj, owner of Path of Awakenings, said. “It really had them exploring other parts of the French Quarter that aren’t just Bourbon. On this side, we are on the outskirts.”

Path of Awakenings and B Sweet Bistro and Bakery are both steps away from the Rampart Streetcar line, but it hasn’t been running since either of the businesses moved in.

The Hard Rock collapse in 2019 caused the streetcar line to go out, just three years after RTA opened. Now, it’s been down for longer than it was ever up and running.

According to RTA, the line should be back up and running in early 2023.

Business owners had been hoping it doesn’t get delayed once again, so more people can enjoy the magic of the city.

“People are always looking for things to do and with New Orleans being such a great city to go and get lost in, when the streetcar comes back the more the streetcars running the more business the more awareness the more exploration it means for people,” Mbodj said.

And the more foot traffic for businesses.

“I think the block needs it it’s a lot especially in the summer for sure. A lot of the businesses in the French quarter we don’t see a lot of foot traffic but people who ride the streetcar, a lot of the people who come here to visit, they’ll be like oh where can I catch the next streetcar? I have to send them all the way to Canal Street, so that’s inconvenient for them,” Brittney, who owns B Sweet Bistro and Bakery, said.