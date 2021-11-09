Remembering 9/11 victims from Louisiana

There were five Louisianans among the dead in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

According to the most complete lists of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, there were five people from Louisiana among the dead. Three died serving the nation at the Pentagon while two were at the World Trade Centers in New York City.

Here are the state natives killed on Sept. 11, 2001:

U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Scott Lamana, 31, from Baton Rouge. A flight officer, he helped monitor the operations of the Navy’s global fleet from his post in the Pentagon’s Navy Command Center. Married, he attended classes at the University of Maryland and had hoped to receive his MBA that December.

Louis Calvin Williams III, 53, vice president and investment management consultant with the Finnish import company Vestek, from Mandeville. Some sources also list his employer as Thomson Financial.

Kevin Wayne Yokum, 27,an information systems technician second class serving with the U.S. Navy, from Lake Charles. He joined the Navy out of high school, and was first stationed in San Diego, California, before transferring to the Pentagon three years before the attack. While he still got home once or twice a year, he lived in Maryland.

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Farmer, 62, a New Orleans native who in her youth sang on Bourbon Street with Al Hirt and the Duke Ellington Orchestra, with which she also performed at Carnegie Hall. She also performed in Las Vegas, Telluride, Aspen and San Diego before going into the corporate world. She was an executive assistant at Cantor Fitzgerald in the WTC on 9-11.