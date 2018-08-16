NEW ORLEANS – A large fire broke out overnight on a sailboat anchored at the New Orleans Municipal Yacht Harbor in the West End area.

Firefighters tell Eyewitness News that the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

There were some initial fears that a man and two dogs were onboard, but the fire department said no one was hurt in the fire. It is unclear at this time whether anyone was onboard when the fire started.

Story continues under gallery. Can't see the photos? Click here.

PHOTOS: Flames engulf sailboat at New Orleans marina

Witnesses described large flames engulfing the cabin of the boat.

The investigation into the fire continues.

© 2018 WWL