Orleans and Jefferson Parish expected to be impacted by saltwater intrusion in October

The saltwater wedge that now threatens the drinking water supply for nearly a million residents has reached Jesuit Bend about 20 miles south of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — According to the latest projections, Orleans and Jefferson Parish water intakes on the Mississippi are expected to have saltwater impacts by mid to late October.

Area leaders say a 10 to 12-mile-long pipeline will be needed to deliver fresh water from upstream, north of Kenner.

“To be able to end up with an intake at that location and pump and pipe that downstream into our intakes and as well as Jefferson Parish’s does remain our most viable option,” SWBNO Deputy Superintendent Steve Nelson told the city council on Wednesday.

It is expected to cost up to $200 million to build the pipeline.

But as of Friday GOHSEP, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness had not received a detailed pipeline plan or a formal request for state funding from the Sewerage and Water Board.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, city leaders also still haven’t applied for the necessary environmental permits to build the pipeline.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said despite the challenges, she is confident the city will be able to maintain safe drinking water during the saltwater emergency.

“You understand that the president of the United States declared an emergency. That sets the stage and really the process for the state of Louisiana and even the city of New Orleans and all our regions to get the resources necessary.”

City leaders predicted they could begin construction of the water pipeline by the end of next week.

Between now and then, they must get the spending authority to pay for the project, complete the engineering and design of the pipeline and line up the proper permits and the material and personnel to build it.

“More information will be available when we’re ready to share that, but we’re wanting again to make sure that we’re in lock step on the message being transparent every step of the way,” Cantrell said.

The goal is to get something in place by the end of October.

GOHSEP, the Army Corps and local parish leaders are now meeting on a daily basis to discuss plans and work on solutions to the potential impacts of saltwater intrusion.