NEW ORLEANS — Deputies are investigating the chaotic aftermath of a high school football game that left the benches cleared and led to a man being detained on the field Friday night.

The incident happened at the end of the Belle Chasse vs. Landry-Walker game in Plaquemines Parish Friday that kicked off 7 p.m. Friday. Viewer videos capture the moments following the final whistle, when the two teams met at the center of the field in a scuffle that involved both coaches and students.

A man, who Plaquemines Parish sheriff's officials identified as a probation officer traveling with the Orleans Parish-based Landry-Walker side, is also seen on video being tackled and detained by police after an apparent exchange with Belle Chasse school officials.

A sheriff's spokesperson did not release the identity of the probation officer but said he was "briefly detained to deescalate the situation," and was released shortly after and was not arrested.

Sheriff's officials said no injuries were reported during the incident and no arrests were made, but they were speaking to officials from both teams and eyewitnesses to investigate what caused the chaos.

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media and have many parents from both the Landry-Walker Charging Buccaneers side and Belle Chasse Cardinals side speculating about which team was responsible for the altercations.

Sheriff's officials, however, said none of those comments have been substantiated and the situation was still under investigation.

Landry-Walker won the game 20-22.

RELATED: Fourth Down Friday: Prep football scores

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.