A single-vehicle crash in St. Bernard Parish left one man dead Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. on LA 300 near mile marker 7.9 when 54-year-old Scott Lopez was driving a GMC Sierra east on the highway.

Lopez lost control of the vehicle in a curve in the road and traveled across the westbound lane and continued off the roadway. State Police say the vehicle then struck a traffic sign and a tree.

Lopez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken to University Medical Center and later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.



