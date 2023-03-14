Slidell family struggles with medical bills after interstate shooting

All she was doing was driving on the interstate when she was hit by stray bullets, now her family is facing mounting medical bills.

SLIDELL, La. — Members of a Slidell family are facing mounting medical bills after a mother was caught by stray bullets in a shooting last month.

All she was doing was driving on the interstate.

This is the case where we've heard the tearful words of the widow of the Uber driver killed while just doing his job.

We've heard from an NOPD officer who said, "It's senseless. Barbaric. I've never seen anything like that in my 20-plus years on the job."

Now we hear from Meeka Evans, the cousin of another victim.

“Things like this shouldn't happen. It's heartbreaking. It breaks our heart you know, because family's everything to us. And, you know, people, no family deserves this,” Evans said.

She grew up with her cousin, who is now facing very serious injuries after simply driving on I-10.

“Just loves everybody. A loveable person, and you know, we just got to stay prayed up.”

Meeka's cousin is a wife, mother and grandmother, only in her 30s. She was seriously injured last month when police say multiple shots were fired on the I-10 Service Road near Bundy Road, killing an Uber driver, and his passenger, a college student thought to be the intended target of the shooting.

The woman was in another car with two passengers, was hit by the gunfire, and crashed her car.

“Thank God that we're such a religious family, that we know God that, you know, in trying times for whatever reason, God send us all through stuff.”

Family asked us not to give her name, or show her pictures.

Police arrested one suspect, Tyree Quinn, 33, who was free on bail at the time of the shooting. They are still looking for three others, and have no updates at this time.

But in the meantime, medical bills mount. So, the family is asking for community support.

In Olde Towne Slidell, the family will have a fish fry and chicken fry, with lots of sides, like mac and cheese. It begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, and goes all day until the food runs out.

“Whatever it takes for us to do we’re going to do it. We stand strong behind family, and if it's some friends, we'll do the same thing for them, We just have that heart,” said Evans.

And it's with a broken heart that she adds this.

“We all have to come together. We all have to come together. We're a strong family, strong family, and we'll get through all this.”

That fundraiser is Thursday morning beginning at 11 at Blanc and Brick in Olde Towne Slidell. They are going to be there all day long until the food runs out.