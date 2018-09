MARRERO, La. -- Officials are investigating what caused a fire inside a Marrero WalMart on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at the WalMart located on Lapalco Boulevard.

Officials said the fire was contained to the "seasonal department." As of 10:20 a.m., employees were back inside of the WalMart but it was still closed to customers.

The Marrero Walmart was evacuated for a fire contained to the "seasonal department" at the store. Employees are back inside, no injuries. Store is still closed for the time being pic.twitter.com/EleOLdABpa — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) September 19, 2018

