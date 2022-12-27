Southwest passengers are frustrated and tired after thousands of delays

Flight Aware reported nearly 2700 Southwest flight cancelations and 1000 delayed flights.

NEW ORLEANS — As thousands across the country continue to deal with Southwest flight cancellations and delays.

Those here in New Orleans are just trying to find their baggage to get home in time for the New Year and salvage what’s left of this holiday season.

Griffin Bohm and his family last saw their luggage the Thursday before Christmas.

“The flight got delayed first by 10 minutes then it got canceled entirely. We spent 14 hours in the Denver airport,” Bohm told eyewitness news.

Now his family is trying to find their luggage.

“We have no idea where they are or when we will see them again," he said.

According to Flight Aware, by dinner time on Tuesday, Southwest has canceled 2656 flights and delayed another 936. Thanks to winter weather, and the logistics issues that followed.

“We’ve had sufficient staffing the entire time to address our operator flight schedule, once the storm dropped in the middle of it that just sent the system reeling if you will,” Jay McVay, spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said.

Sammy Dale says he traveled from Austin to New Orleans for a cruise, but he and his wife never made it to the port.

“I lost $4000 on a cruise all the incidentals, all the other stuff my wife had purchased for the cruise, extra stuff another $2000. So about $6000 worth of stuff we lost," Dale said.

Hours later he said all he wants is to take a shower and brush his teeth.

"We got the clothes on our backs, which we’ve had on for two days. I am going to try and find a hotel room and a Walmart," Dale said.

Katy Nastro, spokesperson for Scott's Cheap Flights says airlines must refund you if your flight was canceled or delayed three or more hours.

“If their flight is canceled or significantly delayed, under federal law you are entitled to a full cash refund or a re-booked flight for that significant delay," Nastro said.

She went on to say that if your bags were lost you have rights too.

“The airline is required to compensate passengers up to $3,800 for lost or severely delayed bags,” Nastro said.