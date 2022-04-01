Woman battling muscular dystrophy dies in hospital after tornado hit her Arabi home

Burke's death is the second connected to an EF-3 tornado that his Arabi on March 22.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A young woman in Arabi who was injured when an EF-3 tornado tossed her family's home into the street has died.

According to her family, 22-year-old Maria Celeste Burke died at the hospital on Thursday, March 31.

Burke has been battling muscular dystrophy since she was 5, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Burke's family told the paper that she was nearly ready to be released from the hospital, but developed a blood clot that sent her into cardiac arrest.

Burke's death is the second connected to an EF-3 tornado that his Arabi on March 22.

Connor Lambert, 25, was killed when the tornado hit his home. He was a graduate of Chalmette High School where he played on the football team. WWL-TV's Meg Farris reports that Lambert worked at Stennis as an engineer and was fondly remembered by his former high school coach as "the kind of guy you would have wanted your daughter to date."