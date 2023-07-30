Tracking your child's school bus

The app allows parents to see when their student gets on the bus using a student ID that is scanned while boarding. Plus, they can see where the bus is in real time

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A few school districts in southeast Louisiana are using a new technology: school bus tracking apps.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools implemented the app, "Where's the Bus" last year.

The app allows parents to see when their student gets on the bus using a student ID that is scanned while boarding. Plus, they can see where the bus is in real time using GPS.

Teresa Brown, administrator of ancillary services, is in charge of the district's transportation department.

“That app really creates operational efficiencies for our department here, transportation. It also gives parents peace of mind. It adds a layer of safety," Brown said.

This school year, the app will become vital as three major construction projects are taking place across the parish, Brown said.

“It will allow us to have real time data and allow the parents to know when there is a delay," Brown said.

Brown said the district plans to train employees on the technology and ways to improve from last school year, before this school year begins.

Meanwhile, St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will begin using a similar app for the 2023-2024 school year. It's called "Edulog."

St. Tammany parents can download and register their students on the app starting August 1. Updated bus information will be available on the first day of school, according to the STPPS website.

President of the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and School Employees, Brant Osborn, said the technology is something the district has considered for years.

“We do want to get into the 21st century of being able to offer those convenience and safeguards to parents. At the same time, it’s my job to make sure it’s done responsibly and to address any concerns that the employees have," Osborn said, “They’ve been talking about it forever and there’s a lot of enthusiasm on the board. There’s a lot of enthusiasm from the public.”

While St. Charles Parish Schools owns, operates and maintains its fleet, Osborn said most St. Tammany buses are owner operated and the technology is being installed.