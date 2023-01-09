LaPlace Walmart closed after shooting incident nearby

The sheriff's office said that shots were fired in the neighborhood around the store and that a group believed to be involved ran into the store.

LAPLACE, La. — A shooting incident near the Walmart on Airline Highway in LaPlace closed the store temporarily as a group of people believe to be involved ran into the store, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred early Friday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, two groups of people in the neighborhood got into an argument and at least one shot was fired with one of the groups running into the store.

A few of the people were caught by deputies and at least one juvenile was arrested for having a gun.