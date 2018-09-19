A suspended St. John Parish judge accused of sex crimes involving teenagers was back in court this morning.

Wednesday morning, Judge Jeff Perilloux learned prosecutors want to introduce evidence of prior bad acts involving the judge and young girls.

Perilloux has already pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

The indictment accuses Perilloux, 51, of committing "lewd or lascivious" acts upon two girls in May and June 2017 and "intentionally" touching the breasts of another girl in December 2017.

Prosecutors also allege the judge fondled a 15-year-old in his bedroom during a family trip to Destin, Florida last summer.

Prosecutors also accuse Perilloux of sending pictures of his naked legs from the thighs down to a young girl, touching an 18-year-old's breasts while applying vapor rub and sending questionable text messages to teenage girls.

Trial Judge Dennis Waldron has yet to rule on whether prosecutors will be allowed to present prior acts to the jury.

Prosecutors will have to prove among other things that Perilloux had the intent to arouse or gratify his sexual desires when he gave massages, rubbed sunscreen or medical lotion (where he allegedly touched the breasts and other body parts) onto teenage girls.

Perilloux's defense attorney David Courcelle is expected to file a response, objecting to the evidence.

The defense also revealed Judge Perilloux has already submitted to a private polygraph test. Prosecutors seized on that point, suggesting that Perilloux take a lie detector test administered by the state police.

Perilloux's attorneys are also seeking records from the state Department of Children and Family Services involving one of the alleged victims and her father. They also plan to subpoena records about any counseling sessions and drug records involving the teens.

Perilloux continues to maintain that he’s done nothing improper.

The next court date in the case is set for October 23.

