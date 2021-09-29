St. John the Baptist - one month later: 'Everyday is a struggle'

Harold Delay's house is still partially gutted and he's doing his repairs on his own.

NEW ORLEANS — We met Harold Delay in LaPlace right after Ida. His home had major damage and like most people’s homes, it’s still not fully repaired. The rain from Nicholas caused more leaks in his bedroom and bathroom.

A month later his house is still partially gutted and he's doing most of his repairs on his own.

"I had a few minor things left but pretty much everything else I lost," Delay said

Delay has stayed optimistic through it all. One room in his home remains functional so he's moved his bed and TV in it so he can watch the Saints.

"Everyday I find myself cleaning up and doing something," Delay said.

Delay is still waiting on an insurance settlement.

He said he's a jack of few trades so he's kept himself busy.