Fire investigators asking for help finding person responsible for illegal burn in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish firefighters want to remind residents about the burn ordinance in the parish, after battling a large illegal burn on Thursday.

At 2:30 p.m., Fire District 8 found a large pile of debris on fire, consisting of tires, household trash, electronics and construction debris. They were able to extinguish the blaze using a foam solution. Firefighters say because of the contents being burned, whoever is responsible could also be in violation of federal laws, in addition to the local laws.

Anyone found responsible could be forced to pay fines, as well as pay for the proper cleanup of the hazardous waste by an environmental company.

Fire District 8 firefighters say they will pursue violators of illegal burning to the fullest extent when warranted and against repeat offenders. Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to contact Fire District 8 at 985-892-2065. You can remain anonymous.