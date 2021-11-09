Arrest made following police chase in ATV in Laplace

Officers Terriona Ford drove onto the sidewalk, off and on the street, causing drivers to move out of the way because they were afraid of being struck.

LAPLACE, La. — A LaPlace woman was arrested this morning after deputies say she refused to pull over after driving an ATV recklessly through a neighborhood.

22-year-old Terriona Ford was taken into custody at 8:00 a.m.

Deputies say they were patrolling the area of Carrollwood Drive and Greenwood Drive, when they observed a four-wheeler travelling on the roadway at a high rate of speed. The driver, later identified as Ford, reportedly refused to stop, continuing to travel at a high rate of speed without yielding to traffic.

Officers say they observed Ford driving onto the sidewalk, off and on the street, causing drivers to move out of the way because they were afraid of being struck.

Eventually, Ford came to a stop at Madewood Drive after multiple responding units blocked the roadway. She was booked with aggravated flight from an officer (felony), criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, and reckless operation of a vehicle (misdemeanor). She is being held in custody in lieu of a $11,500 bond, and her ATV was seized.

The passenger, 30-year-old Michael Ballansaw of Reserve, was also arrested on a contempt of court warrant.