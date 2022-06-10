Two Northshore teens shot, dumped near New Orleans East, suspect arrested near Slidell

Two teenage girls were shot and dumped by a highway in New Orleans East on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and dumping two teenage girls by a highway in New Orleans East.

19-year-old Jordan Mitchell of Slidell was arrested by authorities on two counts of attempted murder on Thursday, according to a Friday press release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement says Mitchell shot two teenage girls from St. Tammany Parish and dumped them near a highway in the Venetia Isles area of New Orleans East.

Both victims were hospitalized with critical injuries.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and Mitchell may receive additional counts.

The operation was a joint effort between New Orleans Police Department, STPSO, and SWAT team members.