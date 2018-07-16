NEW ORLEANS -- A committee formed to find the Sewerage & Water Board’s next leader will meet Monday afternoon to determine who of four finalists for the job should be invited to interview for the position of executive director.

The committee is set to meet at the S&WB’s headquarters at 4:30 p.m. An agenda for the meeting notes that discussion about who should proceed in the selection process could happen in executive session, meaning those proceedings would be closed to the public. Matters about personnel are often discussed in private.

The finalists to be the next executive director are:

- Andrew Brady, assistant director of Houston Water.

- Latoya Franklin-Bullard, who has worked as a management consultant for a number of companies, including Air Liquide Co. in Houston and the Shell Catalyst Refinery in Baton Rouge.

- Ghassan Korban, Milwaukee’s commissioner of public works.

- Avis Marie Russell, former vice president and chief compliance officer for Parsons, an infrastructure firm, and former general counsel and interim general manager for the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who serves as the S&WB’s board president, will select the next executive director. That person will then need to be approved by the full board.

The S&WB has been without a permanent leader since former Executive Director Cedric Grant stepped down after flood last July and August.

The search firm hired to lead the process last year identified 58 candidates for the executive director job. Eleven of those candidates were deemed "qualified" for the position, according to The New Orleans Advocate, and their names were forwarded to the S&WB committee, which narrowed the list to the final four.

