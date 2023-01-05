The Breakdown: Does your water system make the grade? LDH grades water systems in SE La.

The Louisiana Department of Health has released the grades for water systems across the state. So, does your water make the grade?

The LDH oversees about 1,200 water systems across the state, and in accordance with the Community Drinking Water Infrastructure Sustainability Act, as of this year, it gives each system a grade A through F. https://ldh.la.gov/page/4815

LDH deducts points from a 100-point scale as it evaluates for federal water quality, state violations, financial sustainability, operation and maintenance, infrastructure, customer satisfaction, and secondary contaminates. https://ldh.la.gov/assets/oph/Center-EH/engineering/Grade_Rule/GradeRule_Schedule_factsheet.pdf

Overall, Louisiana did well. 642 of 951 systems given a grade received an “A” or “B.” But some in Southeast Louisiana did receive “D” or “F” grades. https://ldh.la.gov/assets/oph/Center-EH/drinkingwater/Watergrade/Final_2022_PWS_Grades_byParish.pdf

Starting on the Northshore, Tangipahoa Parish had one “D”, which was the village of Tangipahoa Water System. There was also one “F” grade, which is Tangi Pines Family Campground.

In St. Tammany Parish, which has the most water systems in the state, four water systems earned a “D” grade. Those were Giving Hope Retreat, Central Park Subdivision, Madisonville on the lake, and Pearl Plantation Townhomes. S and J RV Park was the only water system to receive an “F”.

Moving to the Southshore, Plaquemines Parish did well, except for the Port Sulphur Water District, which earned an “F”.

Orleans, St. Bernard, and Jefferson’s water systems all earned “A”, “B”, or “C” grades.

St. John, Lafourche, Terrebonne, and St. James Parishes all got straight “A’s,” with the exception of Lutcher Waterworks, which earned a “C”.

So what does it mean if your water has a low or failing grade?

The Department of Health says a failing grade, quote, “Does not imply unsafe water and does not pose immediate health risk.” But may indicate a need for major improvements or upgrades long-term. LDH says it’s working with those systems to make improvements. https://ldh.la.gov/page/1290

Overall, LDH says 77% of people in Louisiana who get public water, receive water with an “A” or “B” grade. 3% of Louisianans with public water get water from an “F” grade system.