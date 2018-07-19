NEW ORLEANS -- Residents in New Orleans East are frustrated with thefts involving storm drain covers. As bizarre as it sounds, people are taking the storm drain covers, possibly cutting them up and selling them at local salvage yards and ones across the state.

People in the neighborhood though want it to stop.

"Our city is a unique place but things like this are disgraceful," said Sylvia McKenzie.

Residents in the Rosedale Subdivision are urging people to use caution because if you don't watch out, you may find yourself in a storm drain.

"Oh! I didn't know how deep it was, but now I know," exclaimed Linda Williams. "I'm afraid somebody is going to step out of their car and not see it and go in the hole."

"It's very detrimental, walking or riding," said McKenzie.

Recently thefts involving storm drain covers have flooded the area. Leaving many exposed to anyone and anything.

"It's over a dozen I guarantee you that," said McKenzie.

The latest incident was Friday night. Caught on surveillance, the video shows a truck pulling up to different storm drains. Two men get out, take the covers, and within a matter of minutes drive off.

"That's my main concern how fast they work," said Williams. "That to me is scary because if you can do a crime just that easy it's no telling what you might do."

"They just keep stealing," said McKenzie. "You're not doing it for family purpose, you're doing it for your own selfish means."

Tires and cones are now placed as warnings to keep people away. Some though haven't been so lucky. Residents say last week a truck got stuck in one.

"Come to find out that was the problem," explained McKenzie. "The truck was caught in the drain, one that didn't have the protector over it."

Which is why, they say, they've been asking for help. Those calls though they feel have gone nowhere.

"If they don't care, I care, and we need something before one of our children get hurt," said Williams.

However the latest surveillance video brings some hope that those responsible will be found. Ending something they say has been going on for too long.

"It's time we band together to make a difference in our city," said McKenzie.

According to the NOPD spokesman, "Seventh District investigators received a tip this morning (Wednesday) concerning the stolen storm drain covers. They are actively pursuing leads. Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the Seventh District at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll free at 1-877-903-7867."

