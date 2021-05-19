Third storm-related death confirmed after Tuesday downpour

The latest death, confirmed by the Calcasieu Parish coroner, is a 61-year-old man found in a submerged vehicle.

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. — A third storm-related death was confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total to three killed during a period of heavy rainfall and flooding through much of Tuesday morning.



Another man was found in Baton Rouge, trapped in a pile of flooded, abandoned cars.

The circumstances of the other death are still unclear.

There is a flash flood watch in effect for southeast Louisiana through Wednesday evening, with more rainfall predicted through Thursday.

A line of storms with torrential rain pummeled south Louisiana overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, dropping up to 13 inches of rain in parts of Baton Rouge. Multiple road closures and high water rescues were ongoing Tuesday morning.

Local media outlets report more than 250 water-related rescues were made in East Baton Rouge Parish alone overnight for people trapped in flooded cars or needing rescue from homes taking on water.

