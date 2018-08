Thousands of people are without power Saturday after an equipment failure at a power substation, according to Entergy.

The Entergy outage map showed about 4,000 people without power in Meraux, Cypress Gardens, Violet and part of Chalmette.

The outage was reported around 11:20 a.m., and according to Entergy, the estimated restoration time is around 4:20 p.m.

Click here to visit Entergy's outage map.

