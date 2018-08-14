Three families were displaced by a two-alarm fire at an apartment building Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred around 5:19 p.m. at 5800 Tullis Drive. Officers arrived to find a two-story wood frame four-plex with fire coming from a vacant apartment. NOPD says the fire spread to adjacent apartments.

A second-alarm fire was called due to the fire quickly spreading and the temperatures increasing, according to NOFD.

One firefighter was treated and released on the scene due to heat.

The American Red Cross is assisting three families, three adults and six children, who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

