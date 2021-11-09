Tulane Police investigating assault

Tulane Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened overnight.
Police tell us just after midnight a patient arrived at Tulane Hospital's Emergency Department with multiple knife wounds. They were reportedly assaulted with a knife on the sidewalk in front of the J. Bennet Johnston Building, located at 1324 Tulane Avenue on Tulane's Downtown Campus.
Officers say the victim was unresponsive at the time, so they were unable to get a description of the suspect.
This incident is being investigated by the Tulane University Police Department in coordination with the New Orleans Police Department. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Tulane Police at 504.865.5381.
Personal Safety Tips from Tulane Police:
Suspects look for crimes of opportunity and certain personal safety measures can be followed to minimize your chances of becoming a victim. These are:
- Be vigilant of persons acting in a suspicious manner. Call TUPD if a person acting in a suspicious manner is seen loitering on campus.
- Travel in groups whenever possible, especially at night.
- Avoid poorly lit or deserted areas when walking at night.
- Make use of the shuttle and escort services.
- Stay alert to your surroundings; avoid headphone and cell phone use when walking or waiting alone.
- If you are walking to your car, keep your car keys easily accessible, preferably in your hand.
- If you feel you are being followed, go into an open business, and ask for help.
- Keep emergency numbers pre-programmed into your cell phone.
- Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.
- Prevent tailgating by closing all doors and gates behind you when entering or leaving.