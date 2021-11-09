Tulane Police investigating assault

Police tell us just after midnight a patient arrived at Tulane Hospital's Emergency Department with multiple knife wounds.

Tulane Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened overnight.

Police tell us just after midnight a patient arrived at Tulane Hospital's Emergency Department with multiple knife wounds. They were reportedly assaulted with a knife on the sidewalk in front of the J. Bennet Johnston Building, located at 1324 Tulane Avenue on Tulane's Downtown Campus.

Officers say the victim was unresponsive at the time, so they were unable to get a description of the suspect.

This incident is being investigated by the Tulane University Police Department in coordination with the New Orleans Police Department. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Tulane Police at 504.865.5381.

