Two 20-year-old's dead after separate fatal crashes in Lafourche Parish

Passengers in both crashes were unrestrained, two 20-year-olds killed.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Sunday and Monday saw two fatal crashes in Lafourche Parish.

The first happened Sunday night, when Louisiana State Troopers were notified of a two car crash on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection of Ridgefield Road.

Police said 20-year-old Emily Ledet of Houma was killed in that crash. Investigators say the incident happened when Mark Dyer Jr. of Thibodaux was traveling south on Ridgefield Road at the same tome Reginald Ward of Terrytown was traveling east. The two collided when Dyer failed to yield at a stop sign, which caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway.

State Police said passengers in both vehicles were unrestrained. Both drivers, and four other occupants were transported to the hospital.

Ledet, who died in the crash, was ejected from the vehicle before succumbing to her injuries at the hospital.

State Police suspect both drivers were impaired at the time of the crash, and toxicology samples were collected for analysis.

The second crash happened early Monday morning when troopers were alerted to a single car crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Valentine Drive.

That crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Hunter Blackwell of Bogalusa.

Investigators say Blackwell was traveling south on LA HWY 308, when his Chevy Silverado ran off the road, striking a bridge guardrail.

According to State Police, the driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle before again running off the highway and striking another guardrail.

The Silverado overturned on its roof before striking a utility pole, causing the vehicle to come to a halt.

Blackwell was also unrestrained at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead on the scene.