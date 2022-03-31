U.S. 11 bridge to re-open after being closed since 2018

Officials say although the bridge is opening for vehicular traffic, the contractor will continue working to complete several projects.

SLIDELL, La. — The U.S. 11 Bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic on Thursday, March 31, 2022 by 3:00 p.m., according to DOTD officials.

Construction began on the bridge in 2018; the $28.36 million dollar project included the following:

- making concrete and structural repairs

- replacing the grid deck

- painting

- installing a new fender system

- rehabilitation of the electrical and mechanical systems on the two drawbridges.

Officials say although the bridge is opening for vehicular traffic, the contractor will continue working to complete several projects. There are also several planned nighttime closures of the bridge in April.