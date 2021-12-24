VIDEO: Harry Connick Jr. keeping his fashion accessory through the holidays

He says his family isn't as supportive of the choice, but it's what must be done to keep the Saints in the hunt for the playoffs.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. is not taking off his latest fashion accessory for at least a few weeks. Connick posted the video, donning a Saints beanie, on his social media page. He says his family isn't as supportive of the choice, but it's what must be done to keep the Saints in the hunt for the playoffs.

the new #iphone has some trippy features! ☕️🍾 Posted by Harry Connick Jr on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

"Hey y'all. I hope everybody is doing well," says Connick. "Yes, I still have my Saints hat on from the game from a few nights back, and I'm not taking it off. Jill is not happy with that but since we beat the Bucks, and we shut out Tom Brady, this hat is good luck. And I'm incredibly superstitious. Now I wasn't before the game, but I'm not taking off the hat till the end of the season."

It's easy to see why he wants to hold on to some of the magic from last Sunday. The Saints' Defense put on a historically dominant performance in Tampa, shutting out Tom Brady and the Bucs 9-0. It was just the third time that Brady had been shutout during his career, and the first time since 2006.