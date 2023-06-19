Volunteers of America providing free meals to Louisiana children over the summer

The nonprofit's Southeast Louisiana branch is giving out meals to children throughout the summer.

NEW ORLEANS — The nonprofit Volunteers of America will be providing free meals to children in Southeast Louisiana throughout the summer at various locations, according to a press release.

The meals will be provided at the following sites and times below:

Cut-off Recreation Center:

6600 Belgrade Street, New Orleans LA 70131

6/5/2023 to 7/28/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023

Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Ellis Marsalis Center for Music:

1901 Bartholomew Street, New Orleans LA 70112

5/30/2023 to 7/7/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023

Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 1 PM

Forest Park Community Center:

3708 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans LA 70114

6/20/2023 to 7/20/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/30/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/14/2023

Breakfast 9 AM - 10 AM

Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM

House of Healing Outreach Church:

2912 Conti Street, New Orleans LA 70119

5/30/2023 to 8/4/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023

Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM

Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM

Infinity Sports, Cheer & Dance @ Joe Brown:

5601 Read Boulevard, New Orleans LA 70127

6/5/2023 to 7/21/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023

Breakfast 9 AM - 10 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Lemon Playground:

1307 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson LA 70121

6/5/2023 to 8/4/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/16/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/6/2023, 7/7/2023

Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM

Afternoon Snack 2 PM -3 PM

Marine Baptist After School Academy:

3034 Andover Street, Jefferson LA 70121-1902

6/5/2023 to 7/7/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023

Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM

Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM

Milne Recreation Center:

5420 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans LA 70122

6/5/2023 to 7/28/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023

Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Mt. Hermon Baptist Church:

3512 Highway 90, Avondale LA 70094

6/5/2023 to 7/28/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 7/4/2023

Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM

Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM

NORDC Treme Recreational Center:

900 North Villere Street, New Orleans LA 70116

6/5/2023 to 7/28/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023

Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM

Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Owens Park:

11101 Newton Street, River Ridge LA 70123

6/5/2023 to 8/4/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/16/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/6/2023, 7/7/2023

Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM

Afternoon Snack 2 PM - 3 PM

Passion Dance at Lyons Center:

624 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans LA 70115

6/26/2023 to 7/28/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 7/4/2023

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Lunch 11 AM - 12 PM

St. Bernard Center:

1500 Lafreniere St., New Orleans LA 70122

6/5/2023 to 7/21/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023

Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM

Upturn Arts:

1719 Toledano Street, New Orleans LA 70115

5/22/2023 to 8/10/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 5/29/2023, 6/19/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023

Breakfast 9AM - 10 AM

Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM

Urban Impact Ministries:

2344 S. Miro Street, New Orleans LA 70125

6/5/2023 to 7/21/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 7/4/2023

Lunch 12:30 PM - 1:15 PM

Afternoon Snack 2:30 PM - 3:15 PM

Walnut Square:

8501 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans LA 70127

6/20/2023 to 7/20/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/30/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/14/2023

Breakfast 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Lunch 2 PM - 2:30 PM

Williams Park:

7744 Mistletoe St., Metairie LA 70003

6/5/2023 to 8/4/2023

Monday - Friday

Closed on 6/16/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/6/2023, 7/7/2023

Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM

Afternoon Snack 2 PM - 3 PM