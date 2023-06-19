Volunteers of America providing free meals to Louisiana children over the summer

NEW ORLEANS — The nonprofit Volunteers of America will be providing free meals to children in Southeast Louisiana throughout the summer at various locations, according to a press release.
The meals will be provided at the following sites and times below:
- Cut-off Recreation Center:
6600 Belgrade Street, New Orleans LA 70131
6/5/2023 to 7/28/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023
Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM
Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
- Ellis Marsalis Center for Music:
1901 Bartholomew Street, New Orleans LA 70112
5/30/2023 to 7/7/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023
Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM
Lunch 11:30 AM - 1 PM
- Forest Park Community Center:
3708 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans LA 70114
6/20/2023 to 7/20/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/30/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/14/2023
Breakfast 9 AM - 10 AM
Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM
- House of Healing Outreach Church:
2912 Conti Street, New Orleans LA 70119
5/30/2023 to 8/4/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023
Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM
Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM
- Infinity Sports, Cheer & Dance @ Joe Brown:
5601 Read Boulevard, New Orleans LA 70127
6/5/2023 to 7/21/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023
Breakfast 9 AM - 10 AM
Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
- Lemon Playground:
1307 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson LA 70121
6/5/2023 to 8/4/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/16/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/6/2023, 7/7/2023
Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM
Afternoon Snack 2 PM -3 PM
- Marine Baptist After School Academy:
3034 Andover Street, Jefferson LA 70121-1902
6/5/2023 to 7/7/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023
Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM
Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM
- Milne Recreation Center:
5420 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans LA 70122
6/5/2023 to 7/28/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023
Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM
Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
- Mt. Hermon Baptist Church:
3512 Highway 90, Avondale LA 70094
6/5/2023 to 7/28/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 7/4/2023
Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM
Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM
- NORDC Treme Recreational Center:
900 North Villere Street, New Orleans LA 70116
6/5/2023 to 7/28/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023
Breakfast 8 AM - 9 AM
Lunch 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
- Owens Park:
11101 Newton Street, River Ridge LA 70123
6/5/2023 to 8/4/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/16/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/6/2023, 7/7/2023
Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM
Afternoon Snack 2 PM - 3 PM
- Passion Dance at Lyons Center:
624 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans LA 70115
6/26/2023 to 7/28/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 7/4/2023
Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Lunch 11 AM - 12 PM
- St. Bernard Center:
1500 Lafreniere St., New Orleans LA 70122
6/5/2023 to 7/21/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/19/2023, 7/4/2023
Breakfast 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM
- Upturn Arts:
1719 Toledano Street, New Orleans LA 70115
5/22/2023 to 8/10/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 5/29/2023, 6/19/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023
Breakfast 9AM - 10 AM
Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM
- Urban Impact Ministries:
2344 S. Miro Street, New Orleans LA 70125
6/5/2023 to 7/21/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 7/4/2023
Lunch 12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
Afternoon Snack 2:30 PM - 3:15 PM
- Walnut Square:
8501 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans LA 70127
6/20/2023 to 7/20/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/30/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/14/2023
Breakfast 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lunch 2 PM - 2:30 PM
- Williams Park:
7744 Mistletoe St., Metairie LA 70003
6/5/2023 to 8/4/2023
Monday - Friday
Closed on 6/16/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/6/2023, 7/7/2023
Lunch 12 PM - 1 PM
Afternoon Snack 2 PM - 3 PM
