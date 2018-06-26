A warrant has been issued for a St. John Parish judge accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and groping two other teenagers.

A grand jury on Monday indicted Judge Jeff Perilloux with three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Retired Orleans Parish Judge Dennis Waldron, who signed the warrant since the members of the bench in St. John Parish recused themself from the case, set Perilloux’s bond at $35,000 on Tuesday afternoon.

Waldron also ordered Perilloux to have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victims or their families as part of his bail conditions.

Perilloux, who was first elected to the bench in December 2016, remained at-large Tuesday afternoon. He was expected to self-surrender to authorities once an arrest warrant was issued. He has taken a leave of absence from court.

After the indictment, Perilloux’s attorney insisted that his client had done nothing wrong.



“Judge Perilloux unequivocally maintains he has never done anything improper with any of the three alleged victims,” attorney David Courcell said Monday. “He will vigorously defend himself against these allegations.”



Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation into the allegations, and the case is being prosecuted by the State Attorney General’s Office.

New Orleans Advocate reporter Jim Mustian contributed to this report.

