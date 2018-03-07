Police are searching for a thief seen stealing air conditioning units. According to NOPD, a red Ford Ranger seen in surveillance video was used to steal two AC units from a home in the 5700 block on Elysian Fields Avenue on June 20.

It’s the kind of crime neighbors like Philippe Radelet say they’ve never seen before.

“It’s very unusual. It’s a good neighborhood. It feels really safe in this neighborhood,” said Radelet. “Someone coming in broad daylight, stealing air conditioners… that is unusual.”

Police say someone in the Ranger pulled up to the vacant house right next to Radelet’s and stole two large Goodwin a/c units around 1 p.m. Neighbors reported some noise around that time coming from the side yard but they thought it was a gardener simply doing some yard work.

“I saw someone on the other side of the fence,” said Radelet. “I thought he was weeding or something like that because that was the noise I heard.”

Surveillance video from Radelet’s house shows the pick-up truck driving on Elysian Fields towards the lake around 1:05 p.m., then a few seconds later the truck backs into the driveway. About three minutes later the driver is off. Unfortunately for the homeowner, the video does not show a clear picture of the license plate number or the suspect.

(Story continues under video. Can't see video? Click here.)

A neighbor named Joy, who didn’t want to appear on camera or provide her full name, says the owner has been doing work on the property with hopes of fixing it up.

“We saw a dark-colored truck. We just assumed it was someone who lived there coming back to work on the house. I even remember saying ‘oh look they are back,'” Joy said.

There have been reports of people stealing copper wiring from a/c units in New Orleans but taking two full units in broad daylight is something not as widely seen.

“I think they knew that the house was vacant because well...who would do that during broad daylight?” said Radelet.

Surveillance video shows the suspect’s truck with the units in the back heading down Elysian Fields towards the river. Anyone with information on this vehicle or its owner/occupants should call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

© 2018 WWL