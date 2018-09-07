NEW ORLEANS -- A former employee of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club has sued the newly-elected king over allegations that he sexually harassed her three years ago inside a bathroom at the organization’s clubhouse.

That’s led Zulu leaders to hold a Monday afternoon press conference during which time they’ll announce how the organization will proceed after the accusations surfaced.

The alleged victim, whom WWL-TV is not identifying, alleges that Naaman Stewart followed her into a bathroom one night in June 2015.

At the time, Stewart was the club’s president.

“Mr. Stewart became very aggressive, demanding that (the) plaintiff show him her breasts and he would leave,” the lawsuit reads. “Mr. Stewart solicited and then demanded sexual activity from the plaintiff. Mr. Stewart groped and grabbed the plaintiff on several parts of her body.”

The alleged victim alleged that “she was tossed around hitting the walls hard in the restroom trying to brace herself and escape the vicious contact of Naaman Stewart.”

The lawsuit says the alleged victim recorded audio of that night.

Neither Stewart nor his attorney responded Monday morning to request for comment from WWL-TV.

The alleged victim claimed that she was fired after she reported the encounter to the club’s leadership. She filed a civil lawsuit against Stewart and Zulu on June 29. The case has been assigned to Civil District Court Judge Melvin Zeno.

Stewart, who was Zulu president for six years, was elected king for 2019 during a hotly-contested race in which he eked out a victory over George Rainey.

