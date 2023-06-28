Staging crashes would be a federal crime under bill proposed by La. congressman

He says the Highway Accident Fairness Act of 2023 would reduce unnecessary lawsuits, lower car insurance rates, and tap the brakes on staged automobile accidents.

NEW ORLEANS — The sprawling federal criminal case that exposed a network of con artists staging accidents with 18-wheelers is ongoing.

So far, the investigation has exposed more than 100 accidents in the New Orleans area resulting in nearly 50 convictions of individuals who ended up suing motor carriers for big bucks.

“Just incredibly selfish and irresponsible to do these sorts of things, which is why we’ve got to bring the FBI and other federal law enforcement to shut these things down,” Rep. Garret Graves, R-La. said.

Congressman Graves is co-sponsoring legislation to make it a federal crime to intentionally cause an accident with a commercial vehicle to make a false claim for damages.

He says the highway accident fairness act of 2023 would reduce unnecessary lawsuits, lower car insurance rates, and tap the brakes on staged automobile accidents.

The Baton Rouge Republican said crimes reported in the WWL-TV investigative series “Highway Robbery” prompted him to file the bill.

“That was the single motivation for us. Once we learned about what happened down in New Orleans, we realized this is something that could not happen again.”

Teamsters Local 270 President Steve Sorrell says a law like this is sorely needed. He said staged collisions are dangerous and potentially deadly.

“I think the staging process is criminal,” Sorrell said. “Those people who are staging should be held accountable and maybe that may deter the practice.”

Sorrell added the same could be said for what some people are calling a case of “Jackpot Justice.”

“It’s definitely jackpot because the carriers carry some of the highest insurance limits that you can find out there,” Sorrell said.

Congressman Graves says you can’t reward bad behavior.

“One settlement alone totaled $4.7 million after they sued after the staged collisions.”