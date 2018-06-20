The separation of children from their immigrant parents at the United States' southern border has prompted strong reaction nationally, including condemnation from some politicians and clergy.

The separations result from the Trump Administration's decision earlier this spring to pursue what it calls a "zero tolerance" policy against illegal immigrants, under which the administration says it prosecutes all illegal border-crossers criminally.

Here is what leading Louisiana politicians, clergy, public interest groups and others have said about the policy. (We'll add to this list. Know of others to add? Email them to pressrelease@wwltv.com):

Politicians

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Republican: Supports zero tolerance policy but says he would prefer that immigrant families be kept together while detained.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Republican: Has not expressed a view on zero tolerance policy or family separation, but has said the federal government should keep children safe and should expedite adjudication of immigrant prosecutions.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre: Supports separation of children and families. “Illegal immigrants are by definition criminals. If an American citizen commits a crime, they will be separated from their children. There are more than 750,000 incarcerated Americans that are separated from their children. This is no different.”

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, also House majority whip, R-Jefferson. Supports Trump Administration's immigration policies. Also supports keeping immigrant families together in detention centers.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans: "Family separation at our borders is cruel and goes against our values as a country. IT MUST STOP!"

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge: No view expressed.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Mangham: Supports strong immigration policies and suggests, as Trump has, that immigrants hurt citizens. But opposes separating children from parents. "I hate that this is even an issue, but we got here in part because we have a system that encourages people to enter our country illegally. Children and families shouldn’t be separated, including American families who have been torn apart by violent crimes perpetrated by illegal immigrants.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton: Johnson's office released a statement in which he addressed the importance of the rule of law and expressed concern about "a growing crisis" of "masses of illegal immigrants coming through the border." The statement, however, did not address family separation.

New Orleans City Council President Jason Williams: Spoke during a June 7 city council meeting to "publicly condemn" President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for separating children from families at the border.

Clergy

More than 600 Methodist ministers and lay people released a formal complaint on Monday, June 18, accusing U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions of "immorality," "racial discrimination" and "child abuse" for promoting the Trump Administration's practice of separating immigrant kids from their parents. Sessions is a Methodist.

Two Louisiana lay people were listed as signers of the complaint as of Tuesday afternoon. No Methodist ministers from the state were among the signers.

