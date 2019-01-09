NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has extended a helping hand to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian's potential landfall on the state in the coming days.

Ambulance teams made up of nearly three dozens units and 80 medical personnel arrived in Florida from Baton Rouge on Saturday, Louisiana state officials said.

"Gov. Edwards has made it clear that we should always look for ways to assist our state partners in the same way they assist us in times of need," said Jim Waskom, Director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

"Many states look for Louisiana’s support due to our experience and knowledge in dealing with emergencies,” Wasksom said.

Seven ambulance teams in total arrived in Florida as Hurricane Dorian's winds reached wind speeds of 150 mph, making it a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

As of Saturday evening, Dorian's pressure lowered slightly to 941 mb, and movement was unchanged to the west at 8 mph. It is centered just northeast of the Bahamas. Dorian looks powerful and very healthy on satellite imagery with a clear eye and distinct symmetrical structure.

The National Hurricane Center forecast shows some slight strengthening tonight to just below Category 5 status - but it could easily become a Category 5 storm sometime in the next couple of days as it moves over very warm water.

Louisiana officials said they would continue to look for ways to help other state that may be impacted from the storm.

"A list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website."