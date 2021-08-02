Louisiana veto session carried $76K price tag for taxpayers

The veto session was the state’s first ever held under the 1974 state constitution

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s two-day veto override session cost taxpayers $76,000.

Information provided in response to a request from The Associated Press showed most of the House and Senate expenses involved the daily per diem given to state lawmakers for both days of the session and lawmakers’ mileage expenses.

The veto session was the state’s first ever held under the 1974 state constitution.

It ended with Republicans unable to override any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' bill rejections.