Louisiana veto session carried $76K price tag for taxpayers

The veto session was the state’s first ever held under the 1974 state constitution
Credit: AP
Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton speaks during a veto session in the Senate Chambers in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Louisiana House lawmakers Wednesday, July 21, 2021 failed to overturn Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of legislation banning transgender athletes from school sports teams, a significant blow to Republican-led efforts to enact the new law in an historic veto session that has seen no bill rejections overridden so far. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, file)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s two-day veto override session cost taxpayers $76,000. 

Information provided in response to a request from The Associated Press showed most of the House and Senate expenses involved the daily per diem given to state lawmakers for both days of the session and lawmakers’ mileage expenses. 

The veto session was the state’s first ever held under the 1974 state constitution. 

It ended with Republicans unable to override any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' bill rejections. 

House Clerk Michelle Fontenot said the House’s costs came in at $47,000. Senate Secretary Yolanda Dixon reported her chamber's costs came in just over $29,000.

